Janice is winner in tenancy survey prize draw

rgyll Community Housing Association (ACHA) carried out a tenant satisfaction survey during November and December 2016.

Over 1,400 tenants from all over Argyll and Bute were contacted by ACHA staff and asked to participate. 400 tenants agreed to take part in the survey, the aim of which is to assist the Association to develop and improve its services to tenants.

All participants were entered into a prize draw to win a TV, and the winner was Janice Crichton of Glebe Terrace, Rothesay, who was presented with the TV by ACHA’s Chairman of the Board of Management, Mr Jim Milne.