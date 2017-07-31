Butefest Day 3: A perfect Sunday ...

Safe to say Butefest kept the best for last, and delivered a glorious Sunday programme of music across all stages.

There was also a real family feel to the day, and night, as everyone simply chilled and ignored the mud which sucked at your boots and wellies as you made your way across the site.

Butefest We Are Scientists (Pic: Cath Ruane)

From the campfire stage to the main stage there were some wonderful performances, and opportunities galore to acquaint yourself with new bands and singers.

We Are Scientists were fantastic headliners, and the perfect band to bring the curtain down on three days of live music.

Their zest for playing live was evident even a decade after their breakthrough, as this trio of indie rockers from Stateside had a blast, and took their audience on a journey packed with great music and chat as darkness fell.

You don’t see bands like this often in Scotland, let alone on an island setting, so this was a genuine coup for Butefest – a set that’ll be talked about for some time to come.

Butefest 2017 - signposts at the festival (Pic: Cath Ruane)

And talking of bands who made an impact, take a bow Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5 ... and their Yellow Army who sailed across to Rothesay en masse.

For the second year running they were simply superb, energising the audience with their infectious, enjoyment-filled sound.

They know how to have fun while delivering some pretty punchy messages – there’s a heck of a lot to unwrap in their music – and turned the mud of Butefest into a warm yellow glow.

They moved their entire audience, literally, for the glorious ‘Cross The Road’ and ended up with just about every kid, and even a dog, on stage for the finale.

Butefest 2017 - Single By Sunday on the main stage (Pic: Cath Ruane)

And the best thing about the colonel and his crew?

They include everyone, and send everyone away with smiles on their faces.

It actually started raining during their set, but I doubt a single person even noticed. They were too busy enjoying one of the very best bands on the festival circuit.

That buzz travelled all the way to the marquee where the excellent James Edwyn & The Borrowed Band served up a quite smashing set – warm, rich sounds which were perfect for the time of day and venue.

Butefest 2017 MyLittleBrother (Pic: Cath Ruane)

The marquee then hosted what had to be a unique sight of a mass version of The Slosh as the tightest, funkiest bass beats imaginable from Dopesickfly brought everyone to their feet for that classic Scottish dance; possibly a first for BUtefest and ther band! Dopesickfly were easily one of the most engaging bands of the weekend.

Huge kudos too to mylittlebrother from the Lake District whose delightful harmonies and personalities left a huge impression on all who saw them.

And also to Single By Sunday whose jump-around, jangly, Blink182-ish guitar sound was just what we needed early in the afternoon. Great energy and oodles of talent too

The final day was bookended with visits to the campfire stage - a smashing addition this year, where the warmth of the fire was more than matched by that of the performances.

A glorious day of music which went down a treat with all who were there.

Here’s to 2018 ...