5 reasons Scotland and North East England share more than just a border

When the Conservatives won a majority in 2015’s general election, a petition which originated during the Scottish referendum campaign, gained a new lease of life.

Thousands called for a ‘New Scotland’ under the SNP, where Scots and Northerners could live together in harmony.

Though this movement has lost some momentum since then, there’s no denying citizens of Northern England (particularly North East locals) have more than a little in common with the people of Scotland.

Now, the Northerners at City Breaks in Newcastle are making their case for why border-sharers in the North East are very much the same breed as their Scottish neighbours.

Regional dialect

Geordies and Glaswegians are no strangers to being subtitled on British television, but locals wear these characterful accents with pride. While visitors from overseas may benefit from their own travel-size phrasebooks, Northerners and Scots alike are well accustomed to translating traditional localisms for tourists. Who knows? By allowing North East natives to join forces with Scotland, we could see a new ‘superlanguage’ come into being.

Statement dishes

From neeps and tatties to pan haggerty and panacalty, comfort food is a core part of life in both Scotland and the North East. While more southerly palates may not be able to appreciate the orchestra of flavours found in Auld Reekie’s cock-a-leekie soup or South Tyneside’s majestic saveloy dip, locals are proud to be connoisseurs when it comes to their one-of-a-kind cuisine. Deep fried Mars bar, anyone?

Rugged wilderness

If there’s one thing the Scottish and North Eastern landscapes have in common, it’s pure, unadulterated ruggedness. From taking on the 84-mile National Trail that is Northumberland’s Hadrian’s Wall Path to hiking mighty summits on the Outer Hebrides, exploring these natural worlds will leave you in no doubt that the two are a perfect pairing of vast, abundant greenery and challenging terrain.

Love of colder climates

The same cold blood that runs through Scots’ veins can be found in most North East natives, to the abject horror of tourists visiting from fairer climates. This Viking-like immunity to wind, rain and ice is what sets us apart - and we’re not shy about showing it off. Just look at the heroes making their tempestuous trek through the Highlands in the face of gale force winds, or catching a wave in the merciless North Sea in the middle of November.

Local charm

Scots and Northerners share an international reputation for being as charismatic as we are unashamedly brash. In 2015, the North East was named the friendliest region in England in a Government survey - with 84% of locals saying they chat to their neighbours at least once a month. Rough Guides’ readers even voted Glasgow the world’s friendliest city, while a 2016 YouGov survey saw the Scottish accent emerge the sexiest in Britain.