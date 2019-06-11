Visual arts tour at Mount Stuart

On Friday (June 14) Mount Stuart will hold a contemporary visual arts insight tour run by its visual arts co-ordinator.

This tour offers a personal insight into Mount Stuart’s latest solo exhibition, Martin Boyce’s ‘An Inn For Phantoms Of The Outside And In’.

During the tour, there will be opportunity for an informal discussion about the exhibition in the landscaped grounds of Mount Stuart. Inspired by the memory of a tennis court long since dismantled, Boyce’s ongoing interest in abandoned and disused spaces is awakened.

The tour is free but space is limited so drop Mount Stuart an email if you would like to attend: contactus@mountstuart.com.