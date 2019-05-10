Island group’s latest meeting will be out of this world

If you have a fascination with outer space you should get along to the latest meeting of the island’s astronomical group next week.

The May meeting of Bute Astronomical Society takes place on Monday (May 13) at 7.30pm, at St Paul’s Hall, Deanhood Place, Rothesay.

The programme for the group’s latest meeting contains the monthly ‘newsdesk’, ‘Skies over Bute’, followed by the topic “When Stars Go Nova/Super Nova.”

Admittance is free, all are welcome.

On the second Monday of every month the group presents astronomical news from around the world as well as its ‘Skies Over Bute’ presentations. The society runs from September to June. For more go to buteastronomical.wordpress.com/.