Celebrating the power of women on the silver screen

Join Screen Argyll during May as it celebrate women from the film archive with #RaisedVoices.

This project is supported by the BFI Film Audience Network as part of Changing Times: Women’s Histories.

The programme includes films from Scotland’s Moving Image Archive, curated by Ruth Washbrook and presented by Ruth and Shona Thomson.

It celebrates women’s achievements and pioneering spirit.

From suffragette surgeons and nurses, intrepid Highland postwomen, arctic dog-sled journeys to keep fit exercises for the correct posture. Featured are films made by renowned Scottish filmmakers, Margaret Tait and Jenny Gilbertson and include a glimpse into women film technicians at work.

The Isle of Bute Discovery Centre Cinema will be showing Raised Voices: Powering Women in Film on Sunday, May 26, at 4.30pm.

The film will include archive programme from the National Library of Scotland, presented and curated by Ruth Washbrook.