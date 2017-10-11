Concert season gets underway with Rothesay piano performance

The Bute Arts Society’s opening concert of its 2017-18 season was a success, with virtuoso pianist Daniel Lebhardt impressing with a wide-ranging performance.

In the elegant surroundings of Rothesay’s Trinity Church on Friday, October 6, the 24-year-old Hungarian played pieces by Mozart, Chopin, Bartok and more to appreciative applause.

The performance was the first of the Bute Arts Society's 2017-18 concert season.

Daniel has previously performed across the world.

He played in Rothesay just over a year ago for the arts society and was invited back for the first of six concerts the society will organise this winter and next spring.

The next performance will be by the Monzani trio, playing the flute, the violin and the cello on November 24.