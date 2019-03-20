ButeFest reveals its headliners

The three headliners for this year’s ButeFest have been announced, as the music festival gets set to celebrate its fifth birthday this summer.

Liverpudlian Britpop legends Space, Scottish pop rockers Tide Lines and rock legends Big Country are the main acts for the festival taking place July 26-28 at Ettrick Bay.

ButeFest chairwoman Hazel Mulholland is delighted with this year’s headliners.

She said: “We are really excited about the headliners for this year. It’s keeping with our Scottish theme with Big Country and Tide Lines. And it’s great to get Space also.

“I think it’s shaping up to be one of our best line-ups. We are improving things every year as we can.

“We have also got a lot more in the family entertainment side of things this year. So we are really excited about this as well. It’s all about making memories.

“I hope people buy tickets and come and enjoy a fabulous weekend, to make some memories with the family. And we look forward to welcoming people to this year’s festival.”

The festival is run by a team of 14, with six directors. Hazel added: “It’s a lot of hard work and all done by volunteers.

“We have working on this since September/October. Everything is starting to pull together now so we are really excited. It’s really rewarding when the festival comes round, to see people enjoying themselves.”

The festival will again be at Ettrick Bay where it was held for the first time last year. Hazel added: We have got an agreement with Mount Stuart to use that land which is great.

“It’s a great backdrop for the festival.

“It’s proved to be a great set-up and great for people coming in and out as well.

“Obviously we are always learning and working hard to improve. We feel better equipped this year on the whole. It works well.”

Tickets available at www.skiddle.com/festiva