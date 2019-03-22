Blues man returns to Bute with new band

Mike Bowden from the Blues Swamp Band returns to Craigmore Bowling Club next week, but this time with a new band behind him.

Mike Bowden returns with a new and exciting musical project, conjured out of the East Neuk of Fife, ‘Mike Bowden and the A917’.

The blues band will play this Transclyde Music gig at Craigmore next Saturday (30th), doors 7.15pm. Tickets, £10, are on sale now and are available at Macqueen Butchers Bishop Street (01700502067), Musicker Cafe High Street 01700502287) and The Kettledrum Cafe (01700505324).

A spokesman for Transclyde Music said: “This five-piece, original, song driven band, have been honing their individual sound up and down the east coast of Scotland, and are now ready to share their music with the rest of the UK and beyond.

“The band have a track included on Jock’s Juke Joint 4 – the latest compilation of Scottish-based Blues. The band played at the compilation album launch at the prestigious Voodoo Rooms venue in Edinburgh in November to great acclaim. This marked their move into the wider blues world.”

Support at the Craigmore gig from Andy Walters.