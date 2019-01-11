Vice captains start 2019 with Port victory!

Captain Hector Whitelaw laid on refreshments at traditional match (Submitted pic)
Port Bannatyne Golf Club’s traditional Captain v Vice-Captains match on January 2 resulted in a win for the latter team by a margin of 3-1.

The day saw all participants enjoy seasonal refreshments provided by Captain Hector Whitelaw.

In the lead match, Hector and partner Bobby Pedder lost to stand-in vice captains Jim Bicker and Robert Jardine on the last green.

The only winners for the Captain’s team were Graham Dunn and Jack Standaloft, beating Mark Crichton and David Kilpatrick 4 & 3.

Meanwhile, 12 players took part in Port Bannatyne Golf Club’s January Medal on Sunday.

Results in this competition were: 1st Class winner - Jim Thom - 71;

2nd Class winner - Ryan Leitch - 64;

Scratch winner - Donald Standaloft - 65.

This Sunday sees the resumption of the Rothesay Motor Services Winter League.

Round 5 fixtures are:-

8.30am Manvell & Ivory v Dunn & Marshall;

8.40am Jamieson & Black v Whitelaw & Stewart

8.50am M & R Leitch v Crichton & Greenshields;

9.00am Dunn & Lintermans v McKirdy & Whitelaw

9.10am Standaloft & Kilpatrick v M & S Dunn

9.20am McIntyre & Thom v R & J Leitch

The rescheduled week 4 fixtures will take place on Sunday, January 20.

The unseasonably mild Scottish weather so far this winter has enabled plenty of golfing action to take place in this country at a time of year when it’s often impossible due to fairways being covered in snow.

