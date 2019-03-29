Top pair are the wonders of Winter Golf League!

A substantial 6 and 5 win by Mark Crichton and Stephen Greenshields over Donald Standaloft and Davie Kilpatrick in the Port Bannatyne Rothesay Motor Services Winter League final saw them extended their unbeaten record through the winter.

Their place in the final stages secured as long ago as November, the only blotches in their campaign had been two halved matches.

In a day of large margins, Matthew and Scott Dunn’s 7&6 victory over Gordie McIntyre and Jim Thom condemned the latter to the Wooden Spoon.

The closest match was the one up win by Frankie Lintermans and Graham Dunn over Hector Whitelaw and Alan Stewart, with a scratchy bogey four at the 18th being enough to secure the victory.

In the intriguing Leitch family shoot-out brothers Jordan and Ryan beat father Roddie and brother Matthew by 2&1.

Ryan declared: “It was easy!”, though clubhouse opinion seemed to be that it was Jordan who had done the damage!

A packed clubhouse had enjoyed end-of-term festivities, not least the excellent lunch by Claire Jamieson and the copious hospitality from Davie Reid of sponsors Rothesay Motor Services. A draw for a golf bag was won by Iain MacLeod, harshly described by Match Secretary Donald Standaloft as ‘being near the end of his career”.

Little does he know!

Club captain Hector Whitelaw announced that the club had been the recipient of a generous £500 from the Mikey McArthur Memorial Fund, while Mark Crichton graciously thanked all who had contributed to the day.

After winter’s final fling, with everything except hailstones, the players now look forward to the milder climes of summer, with the new season beginning with the Peggy Adams Subscription medal on Sunday.