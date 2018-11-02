Standaloft stands alone as five time champ in historic season!

Kingarth golfers and friends celebrated Bute Golf Club’s 130th anniversary this week at their annual presentation of awards in Kingarth Hotel.

For it was in 1888 that David Cuthbert of St Andrews, who at the time was head greenkeeper at Millport GC, made the trip across the Clyde to “lay-off” the course.

And on Sunday this historic milestone for the oldest club on the Isle of Bute was marked by captain Graeme Connor as members celebrated another year of achievement.

The highlight of the summer season was when one-handicapper Donald Standaloft equalled the club championship record with his fifth title win to join Robert McKirdy, Gordon Pettigrew and the legendary Jimmy Burnside in an elite group of five-time winners.

The other trophy events were dominated by Leighton Thomas, Stuart Wilson and Graeme Connor.

Thomas led the silverware swoop by landing five trophies, including the Order of Merit and the Robertson Medal, plus two runner-up awards.

Wilson was the most improved golfer of the year at Kingarth after battling hard to get his handicap down to single figures and winning four trophies on the way.

The high point was his Weldsafe Kingarth Open success when he lifted the Middleton Cup for the first time.

Connor managed to combine his administrative duties as club captain with his most successful season at Kingarth with three trophy wins including the Emslie Medal.

For the ladies Elaine Thom took the championship title for a second time when she retrieved the Allison North Trophy which she last won in 2016.

Among her other honours was winning the Scottish Golf Silver Medal and she capped an impressive year by regaining the ladies’ title at Port Bannatyne, her home club.

Other prominent winners among the ladies included Elizabeth Speirs, Jean Lyon, Emily Wylie and Liz Archibald.

Douglas Lyle Jnr added to the enjoyment of a highly entertaining afternoon with his hi-tech speed quiz.

The climax of the often hilarious presentation was a quickfire question and answer session with a bit of karaoke thrown in!

The awards were presented by ladies’ captain Margaret Rooney and Aita Connor, wife of the captain, during a memorable afternoon in the Kingarth Hotel.

Hosts Maria and Simon and staff were thanked for their hospitality and an excellent meal by club secretary Douglas Lyle.