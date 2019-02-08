Snow covered Port Bannatyne and Bute courses delays golfing action

With the Port Bannatyne Golf Club course only suitable for sledging, the last qualifying round of the Rothesay Motor Services Winter League last weekend had to be put on ice.

In League A, despite having no matches in the last two rounds, leaders Mark Crichton and Steven Greenshields are already high and dry in the quarter-finals, as are the two Mikes, Ivory and Manvell.

In League B, the Whitelaw/Stewart, Dunn/Lintermans and McKirdy/Whitelaw combos have all but secured their spots.

This Sunday, however, the promised thaw should see tense battles for the last qualifying places in both leagues in the postponed week seven matches.

Unsurprisingly, golfing action across the country was scarce last weekend as bitterly cold temperatures saw the mercury dip to as low as minus eight degrees celsius in many places.

To illustrate the point, there was a bleak mid winter look to the course at Bute Golf Club, as illustrated by our photograph within this article (above) which shows the snowbound ninth/18th hole with the mountains on the island of Arran in the background.

Also, at the top of this week’s back page, Corrie the golden retriever is pictured taking advantage of a preferred lie on the first tee!

Thankfully, much milder weather conditions are forecast for this weekend so the golf should be back!