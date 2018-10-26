Port Bannatyne stalwarts triumph at season ending medal finals tourney

It was fitting that Sunday’s season-ending Medal Finals at Port Bannatyne Golf Club should be won by members whose contribution to the Port club extends far beyond simply turning up for competitions.

Colin Renfrew, who won the Second Class section with a day’s best net 63, has seen an unexpected resurgence of his competitive juices, which has seen him contend across the board, after several seasons in the doldrums.

Colin Renfrew.

But Colin’s reputation at Port Bannatyne depends on far more than, hopefully not fleeting, success on the course.

It was he, perhaps more than anyone in his then role as treasurer, who oversaw the financial negotiations with Argyll and Bute Council, the Lottery Sports Fund, the Foundation for Sports and the Arts and Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

This resulted in the opening of the club’s splendid modern clubhouse by Walker Cup stalwart Charlie Green in May 1998.

Colin was instrumental in driving the project through.

The winner of the First Class section, Sam Jamieson, has also had a wider, if more recent, input into the affairs of the club.

In his role as clubhouse convener, he has overseen the resurgence of the clubhouse as a social centre for a variety of events and, with wife Claire, has re-established the long-held reputation for catering.

Latest results from Port Bannatyne Golf Club are: Medal Finals and September Medal, 1st Class - Sam Jamieson 66; 2nd Class - Colin Renfrew 63; Scratch - Donald Standaloft 71.

This weekend brings the October Medal and Autumn Handicap on Sunday, with the chances of a win for many greatly improved with the first team being absent at Gourock in the final round of Firth of Clyde League fixtures.

Of much more importance is the social in the clubhouse tomorrow (Saturday) evening at 7.30pm to mark the retirement of greenkeeper John Marshall after many years of dedicated and faithful service.

It promises to be a sensational farewell to a great stalwart.