Port Bannatyne Golf Club: Form horse Sam is toast of Port

After weeks of matchplay at Port Bannatyne Golf Club, when you can always blame your partner for a poor result, it was everyone for himself in Sunday’s February medal with its more demanding strokeplay format.

Best score of the day was by form horse Sam Jamieson, whose 64 won the First Class medal.

A stroke behind was Matthew Leitch, taking the Second Class medal.

Both players attracted the match secretary’s knife, with the CSS on the day being 66.

Meanwhile, Donald Standaloft took the scratch award with his score of 68.

While Matthew took the family glory, father Roddie was happy to settle for being the day’s financial winner, his magic two at the 12th hole scooping the four-week rollover.

This Sunday it’s back to the nitty gritty of the Rothesay Motor Services Winter League with Donald Standaloft and Davie Kilpatrick facing Sam Jamieson and John Black in the first semi-final at 8.30am, with Mark Crichton and Stephen Greenshields out 10 minute later to face Mike Ivory and Mike Manvell.

While the other matches will not see the winners challenging for the podium, there is enough family rivalry obvious from the ties to make sure everyone is going flat out to claim bragging rights.

Other matches:-

8.50am Dunn/Lintermans v Dunn/Marshall;

9am Whitelaw/Stewart v Whitelaw/McKirdy;

9.10am Bicker/Renfrew v Thom/McIntyre;

9.20am R and J Leitch v Standaloft/McArthur;

9.30am M and S Dunn v R and M Leitch.

After a week of mild weather throughout Scotland the country has basked in glorious late winter conditions.

Hopefully the mercury will stay high so the Port Bannatyne golfers enjoy hitting the fairways as much as possible.