Port Bannatyne Golf Club: Fisher catches Jimmy Whitelaw title

Once again, the Whitelaw clan descended upon Port Bannatyne Golf Club for the Jimmy Whitelaw Memorial Trophy, where they were joined by friends and members on a Sunday morning which started out well.

The early starters had the best of the weather for the first round but everyone saw some rain at some point.

The morning round belonged to Graham Fisher who shot a net 40 for his first 12 holes, pipping David Greer by a shot and John Marshall, Francoise Lintermans and Liam Shanks by a further shot.

The afternoon round started wet but players soon found themselves in sunshine and the scores showed this. Jamie Jardine – who matched Graham’s net 40 – and Calum MacPhail’s net 43, were the best performances of the afternoon round.

Jim Thom conducted matters in the absence of the captain and he thanked everyone who helped on the day but most especially Jimmy and Hector as well as all of the Whitelaw

family for the continued support of the club and the sponsorship of this 24-hole tournament.

With the list of prizes huge as usual and presented by the gorgeous Zoe, the list of winners were:

Overall sweep 1 st Graham Fisher 83, 2nd David Greer 85, 3 rd Liam Shanks 86;

Twos at the 10th David Greer in the morning;

Twos at the 10th Jamie Jardine and Calum Mac Phail and at 18 th I.L. McLeod;

Longest drive at the 2nd D. Greer,

Nearest the pin at the 4th Hector Whitelaw jnr;

10th Jamie Jardine;

18th John Marshall;

Nearest the pin in two at the 1st, Mathew Dunn;

3rd Sam Jameson;

5th Colin Renfrew;

Scratch winner Liam Shanks 92;

3rd place Jamie Jardine 88;

2nd place David Greer 85;

1st place Graham Fisher 83.

The consolation prize (or the booby by another name) was won by Graham’s son Craig, making them bookends at either end of the field.

Graham thanked the Whitelaw family for the continued sponsorship and outlined his pleasure at finally winning this trophy, but regretted having not known Jimmy.

He then thanked all involved in turning out the course in such fine condition again, as well as those in the

clubhouse feeding and watering all.