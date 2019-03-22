Play at Rothesay Golf Club Winter League but Bute off

Rothesay Golf Club’s winter league has a new pair of leaders, after an incredible score from Ivan Cowie and Michael Murty sent them top of the leadboard.

Cowie and Michael returned the best score of the season with a phenomenal 36 points to leapfrog the long time leaders of the Winter league, Ron Cuthbertson and Bobby Liddell.

Runners up were John Duncan and Neil Ritchie, with the best of the three pairs who scored 32 points.

Going into the final week, Ivan and Michael lead on 266 points, one ahead of Ron and Bobby on 265.

Stuart Brady and Richard Murphy are third on 256, fourth are Craig McFarlane and Allan Smith on 251, two shots ahead of Craig and Hughie Charker on 249 in fifth place, who in turn are one point ahead of Gary Steele and Jimmy Crawford who are sixth on 248.

Two players scored a two on Sunday, Richard Murphy, who had an eagle two at the fifth hole, and Angus Murray at the 18th.

Players are reminded that the final day on Sunday is an 11.30am shotgun start so please leave yourselves enough time to get to your starting hole.

Meanwhile, at Bute Shinty Club, the lottery numbers drawn on Monday, March 18, were 3, 7 and 16. The club had no winner which means it’s up to £500 next week. The club wishes everyone taking part the best of luck.

As noted on the back page of this week’s Buteman, there was no action at the Bute Golf Club (pictured right) this week due to adverse weather conditions. The Winter League had to be cancelled on Saturday, with the club citing the same old story – high winds and torrential rain. The club are, however, hopeful that play can continue this week as the weather forecast is set to improve.