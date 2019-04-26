Thomas collects trophy after third straight win in Bute Winter League

Leighton Thomas is pictured (right) being presented with the McArthur Cup by Winter League sponsor Stephen Thomas of Optimize Financial Solutions, Ltd after the seven-handicapper’s third victory in the Winter League tournament.

Others in the picture are (from left): David Bryden (third place), Alex Lawrie of Optimize, Stuart Wilson (fourth), Bute Golf Club captain Graeme Connor, and Graham McArthur (runner-up).

All the leading players received prize vouchers from the Optimize representatives.

Thomas now joins four other players who have achieved a hat-trick of victories in the major trophy event over its 33-years’ history. The others are Peter Martin, Duncan Speirs, Alan Speirs and John Kernaghan.

Meanwhile, Paul Shepherd is in pole position going into the final round of the Sir Harry Hope Cup tournament at Bute Golf Club this weekend thanks to a personal best performance at Kingarth on Saturday.

The 18-handicapper returned the leading net score of 60 in the second round of the 54-hole stroke-play in which players count their two best scores from three rounds.

The highlight of his play was an excellent par at the difficult 410 yards’ fourth hole which helped him to a gross score of 78 for that net 60.

He was three clear of nearest challenger Graeme Connor (handicap 12) on 63.

The club captain covered the last seven holes in one over par for an inward half of 37 and the best scratch return of the day with 75.

Richie Smith (handicap 19) was in third place with net 66, a score which included a birdie two at the 12th.

David Bryden (12), who is defending the trophy, had the only other two of the day with a birdie at the third en route to a score of 67.

The ballot for the final round takes place at the clubhouse on Saturday at 8.30am.

The midweek Stableford series of nine-hole competitions continues next Wednesday.