Rothesay set for bonanza winter league finale

Sunday brings the climax to the Rothesay Motor Services Winter League at the Port, with plenty on offer for everyone.
The Championship Match will see Donald Standaloft and Davie Kilpatrick take on Mark Crichton and Steven Greenshields, both at short odds from the early rounds.
However, there is more than just the Championship on offer for the golfers as the tournament reaches it’s climax.
At the other end of the scale, Jim Thom and Gordie McIntyre will strive to avoid the dreaded wooden spoon against the Dunn brothers.
With food and drinks at 1pm, followed by the prize giving at approximately 2pm, there is plenty on offer for all, including a draw for a new golf bag and accessories.
Sunday’s matches (with a shotgun start at 9.30 am) are as follows.
1st Standaloft/Kilpatrick v Crichton.Greenshields
2nd Jamison/Black v Manvell/Ivory
3rd Marshall.Dunn v Whitelaw/McKirdy
4th Whitelaw/Stewart v Lintermans/Dunn
5th R & M Leitch v J & R Leitch
6th Bicker/McFarlane v Standaloft/McArthur
7th Thom/McIntyre v M & S Dunn
Last weekend’s results are as follows.
Winter Trophy:- 1st D.Standaloft 42 points; 2nd C.Renfrew. 38 points; 3rd. R.McArthur. 33 points.
March Medal:- 1st Class Winner – I.McFarlane; 2nd class – C.Renfrew; Scratch - D.Standaloft
Bute Golf Club’s Winter League had to be cancelled on Saturday. It was the same old story – torrential rain and high winds. Hopefully normal service will be resumed this week.