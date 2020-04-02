In Pictures: Scots tennis legend Andy Murray's top 10 victories

With virtually all sport currently on lockdown during the horrible worldwide pandemic, organisers had little choice but to bin the London event for the first time since WWII.

Amid all the doom and gloom, we at JPI Media thought we would try and lift your spirits by profiling the top 10 victories achieved by Scots tennis great Andy Murray, who was hoping to return to the championships this year for the first time since reaching the quarter-finals in 2017.

Sir Andy, of Dunblane, widely regarded as Scotland's greatest ever sportsman, returned to the tennis circuit in 2019 after undergoing a second hip operation. But he and the rest of the sporting world remain in lockdown as we all await the coronavirus being brought under control.

Here, sports reporter Craig Goldthorp profiles 10 of the racket legend's best successes in major tournaments, the Olympic Games and the Davis Cup. Enjoy!

1. 2013 Wimbledon final: Beat Novak Djokovic 6-4, 7-5, 7-6 This unforgettable final in the SW19 sunshine saw Murray prevail against the Serbian great, to become the first British Wimbledon men's singles champion since Fred Perry in 1936. Julian Finney/Getty Images other Buy a Photo

2. 2012 US Open final: Beat Novak Djokovic 7-6, 7-5, 2-6, 3-6, 6-2 After an incredible, topsy turvy encounter which finished after 3am UK time, Murray won his first major title by beating Djokovic in New York. Stan Honda/Getty Images other Buy a Photo

3. 2016 Wimbledon final: Beat Milos Raonic 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 Murray clinched his second Wimbledon crown and third major. In a bizarre coincidence, I watched the match at Easter Road, the home stadium of Murray's favourite team Hibs, as they were playing my team Motherwell in a friendly. Julian Finney/Getty Images other Buy a Photo

4. 2015 Davis Cup final: Beat David Goffin 6-3, 7-5, 6-3 Andy Murray, helped by brother Jamie in the team event, led Great Britain to a 3-1 final success over Belgium, giving this nation its first Davis Cup victory since 1936 and their 10th overall. AFP via Getty Images other Buy a Photo

View more