In Pictures: Open Championship winners since 2000

The cancellation of this year's Open Championship for the first time since WWII due to the coronavirus crisis was the latest in a long line of worldwide sports events to be put off due to the lockdown conditions instigated by Covid-19.
The 2020 Open - originally due to be staged this July at Royal St George's Golf Club in Kent - will now take place at this venue from July 11-18 2021. With no Open this year, JPI Media sports reporter Craig Goldthorp thought he'd turn the spotlight on the stars who have won golf's oldest major in every year from Tiger Woods in 2000 to Shane Lowry in 2019. Enjoy!
1. 2000: Tiger Woods (19 under)
The American superstar completed the career major grand slam by winning his first Open Championship title, at St Andrews.