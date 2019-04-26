Bute Shinty Club fall at first hurdle of Celtic Cup after 3-0 home reverse

Bute welcomed close neighbours Kyles Athletic to a sun soaked Meadows on Saturday in the first round of the Celtic Cup.

The hosts were coming off a 7-0 drubbing from Glenurquhart the previous Saturday and co-managers Iain Mcdonald and John MacCallum were looking for a reaction from their players.

Bute started with Iain McDonald at full back to shore up the defence in the absence of Chrissy Lawrence with second team captain Kyle Menzies promoted to start alongside McDonald at the back.

Kyles were at full strength and began to dominate proceedings having a lot of possession in the Bute half of the pitch without really opening up the home defence or troubling Kevin Queen in goal.

McDonald, Menzies, Scott Harvey and Ryan Craig were coping well with all that the Kyles forward line.

But they were under constant pressure as the strong Kyles half back line of McVicar, King and McDonald were winning the ball high up the pitch and playing it straight back in.

Leon McMillan showed up best out of the Bute forwards, using his body well and turning his man on several occasions however once in space found that he had no support and the attack was quickly snuffed out.

MacCallum and Fisher were working hard in midfield but Kyles’ experience was paying off and they were moving the ball around the men in red.

Bute seemed to have stifled all the pressure from Kyles and appeared to be taking a clean sheet into the half-time break when a long ball eluded McDonald on the right of the D and his namesake was on hand to get a slight touch to divert it past Queen.

Despite this setback Bute had showed up much better than the previous week and came out again determined to try and gain a foothold.

Clark had come on in place of the ineffectual MacKay but soon ran out of steam in the hot weather with Iain Crawford coming on to replace him.

Bute struggled to get the ball over the halfway line in the second half and Kyles managed to plunder another two goals.

Bute are home to Ballachulish in the first round of the Balliemore Cup this Saturday with a 3pm throw-up.

Bute’s second team are home to Aberdour in South Division 2 with a 12:30 throw up.

Numbers drawn in the club lottery on Monday, April 22 were 3, 7 and 9. There was one winner which means it’s back to £100 next week.