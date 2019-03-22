Bute Ladies ‘A’ win four out of five in Development League fixtures

Bute Ladies Shinty Club were in Development League action over the weekend, playing teams from all around Scotland on home turf at at the Rothesay Joint Campus.

Bute entered two teams into the tournament, an ‘A’ and a ‘B’ side, to compete against teams from Aberdour, Uddingston and Glasgow mid-Argyll.

The results were positive for a well supported Bute, whose ‘A’ team won four out of five of the games that they played.

Bute ‘A’ defeated Aberdour White (game pictured right) 4-0 in their opening game, and went on to hammer Uddingston 5-0 and record a 2-0 success over Glasgow mid-Argyll as well.

Bute ‘A’ also defeated Bute ‘B’ 1-0, before losing their last game of the day in a narrow 3-2 defeat to Aberdour Black.

Bute ‘B’ drew four out of five of their games, with only five goals in total scored during their matches.

The seconds drew 0-0 with Aberdour Black, bettering the ‘A’ team’s result, and Uddingston, before 1-1 draws with Glasgow mid-Argyll and Aberdour White.

The ‘B’ side were one game away from being undefeated throughout the tournament, but went home winless after a narrow loss to the ‘A’ side – 1-0.