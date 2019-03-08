New schedule for senior golfers is launched at Port Bannatyne Golf Club

A new competition schedule is underway for the older generation of golfers at Port Bannatyne Golf Club to participate in.

Port Bannatyne Seniors, under new convener Mike Ivory, have adopted a fresh regime for their Tuesday morning sessions at the club.

As a break from the tried and tested weekly prescription of Stablefords, a nine-hole medal will be played off half handicap once a month, using holes one to eight and the 12th.

In Tuesday’s inaugural playing, the emphatic winner was Tommy Wilkinson (pictured at the top of this week’s back page).

Tommy’s net score of 33 was good enough to win by three clear shots, while also posting the best scratch score.

Ironically, with the new formula aimed at giving the seniors more opportunities to maintain their handicaps, the CSS deemed it to be a non-counter.

Leading scores in Tuesday’s competition at Port Bannatyne GC were: 1. Tommy Wilkinson 44 (11) 33, 2. Mike Ivory 45 (9) 36, 3. Jim Bicker 45 (8) 37.

