‘Machine’ Gilmour led fightback to beat Sarah

It’s fair to say that Rothesay’s Sarah Sidebottom and playing partner Lauren Middleton could have got an easier draw at the Yonex Scottish National Championships on Saturday.

For one half of their women’s doubles opposition was none other than Kirsty Gilmour, who the following day went on to win an unprecedented eighth Scottish National women’s singles title in a row.

Although Sarah – who had successfully overcome a foot injury – and Lauren won the first set 21-16 at Perth’s Bell’s Sports Centre, Gilmour and Polish partner Basia Grodynska stormed back to win the next two 21-19, 21-12.

Gilmour and Grodynska then lost their semi-final.

Sarah told The Buteman: “It was gutting for us to lose. We were winning 13-7 in the second set when there was a break in rhythm and a change of game and we ended up losing.

“It was unlucky to draw Kirsty. She is an amazing player but it is frustrating because singles and doubles are very different.

“On a singles court nobody can come close to Kirsty but she doesn’t do doubles training. So on a doubles court she does things that are unexpected and she catches you off guard.

“When they were trailing in that second set, Kirsty will have been in that situation a million times before so she didn’t panic.

“And it is amazing that she has now won the women’s singles eight times in a row. I think she will probably win the next eight as well.

“There is nobody near her. She is so incredibly fit and is like a machine.

“When she won her singles final there wasn’t a drop of sweat on her.”

Sarah also lost her mixed doubles quarter-final with Jack MacGregor on Friday.