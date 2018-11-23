Bute Shinty Club aces receive prizes at annual awards

Bute Shinty Club held their annual Player of the Year awards night in the clubhouse on Saturday, November 10 to mark the end of a very successful season at all team levels.

This proved to be an entertaining and enjoyable evening of awards, fun and games, a disco and a series of excellent speeches.

Also, the South Division 1 Championship Trophy was presented by the club’s own Ted McDonald who was representing the Camanachd Association.

Many thanks to Iain McDonald and John MacCallum for their efforts and Jennifer McDonald for providing many excellent photographs for the Facebook page.

This year’s award winners were: First Team Players’ Player of the Year - shared by Craig Fisher and Iain McDonald; First Team Manager’s Player of the Year - Ryan James Craig; Second Team Players’ Player of the Year - Kyle Menzies; Second Team Manager’s Player of the Year - Kyle Menzies; Club Young Player of the Year - Scott Harvey.

Very well done to them all and many thanks to all the club’s sponsors for their continued support. Pictured (above) is Bute’s South Division 1 Championship winning team.