Bute learn Camanachd opponents

Bute Shinty Club have landed a home tie against Glasgow Mid Argyll in the first round of this season’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup.

The draw was made by the new ambassador of the iconic cup, Gary Innes and fellow musician Keir Gibson.

The full list of ties, to be played on May 11, reads: Beauly v Inverness; Strathglass v Oban Celtic; Bute v Glasgow Mid Argyll; Skye v Taynuilt; Ballachulish v Fort William; bye – Glenurquhart

Gary Innes said: “The Camanachd Cup literally means everything to me, it’s the absolute pinnacle of every shinty player’s career.

Gary, who won the Camanachd Cup in 2005, shared his first memories of the tournament.

He added: “In 1992 I was 11 years old, Drew McNeil came round the schools having just won the Camanachd Cup with Fort William, I held it that day and I never forgot the feeling of just holding it and just wishing to be part of a winning team at some point in my life.

“It means the world to you as a shinty player, especially as a youngster coming through.”

This year’s cup final on September 14 will return to An Aird, Fort William, for the first time since Newtonmore defeated Oban Camanachd 1-0 in the 2016 final.

Derek Keir, chief executive officer of the Camanachd Association, said: “The Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup is the most sought-after trophy in all of shinty.

“There are a number of exciting games in the first round.

“We would also like to note our thanks to Gary Innes who has helped raise the profile of shinty for a number of years and we are looking forward to profiling shinty and all that it offers its communities in the lead up to the 2019 Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final.”

Meanwhile, Bute were defeated 5-4 at Oban in last Saturday’s Mowi National Division encounter.

Bute, fifth in the table after two games, have no competitive fixture this Saturday.

Their next league game is at Glenurquhart on Saturday, April 13, start 1.30pm.