Bute badminton ace Sarah won’t let foot pain stop her in Nationals bid

Despite suffering from an agonising foot injury, Rothesay badminton ace Sarah Sidebottom is still targeting reaching two semi-finals at this weekend’s Scottish Nationals in Perth.

Sarah (18) will partner Lauren Middleton in the women’s doubles and Jack MacGregor (who ironically is carrying a shoulder injury) in the mixed doubles despite having a suspected case of sesamoiditis in her right foot which is preventing her from training properly.

Sarah told the Buteman: “I definitely want to play in Perth.

“I’m due to play my first match at 6pm on Friday and if the foot is still really sore then I reckon I will just have to take some painkillers and get on with it as the nationals is quite an important tournament.

“I still think I have a good chance of doing well.

“We are confident of reaching the semi-finals of both events but with my injury I don’t know how that will go.

“It depends on the draw. We had been hoping to be named either third or fourth seeds, but in the women’s and mixed doubles there are only first and second seeds.

“This means that we could draw the number one seeds in the first round.

“We will just need to go for it.”

Sarah’s injury hell reared its head at last weekend’s Iceland International, after she and Lauren had won a first round match against a pair from Greenland.

She added: “After we came off court I went straight to the physio. They took my socks off and my right foot was a grey and purple colour, which gave me a bit of a fright.”

Injured Sarah and Lauren duly lost in the next round against the eventual runners-up.