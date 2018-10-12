Back to back women’s doubles wins for Rothesay ace Sarah

Rothesay badminton star Sarah Sidebottom has been speaking of her delight at winning back to back Scottish national under-19 women’s doubles titles.

Sarah (18), who won the 2017 version with Ciara Torrance, this time partnered Lauren Middleton to land the top crown at Motherwell’s Ravenscraig Sports Facility last weekend.

“It’s great to have achieved two consecutive national under-19 women’s victories,” Sarah told the Buteman.

“I had been expected to do it at under-15 and under-17 levels earlier in my playing life, but let the pressure get to me and only managed to win each of these once.

“There was expectation again this time but I learned from my mistakes.

“This year I was a lot more relaxed and I’m very pleased to have finally been able to do it.”

Top seeds Sarah and Lauren received a bye to the semi-finals where they beat Rachel Sugden and Alice Campbell 21-19, 21-11.

And a 21-17, 21-13 final success duly followed over Rachel Andrew and Rachel Cameron.

“We took a bit of time to get into the groove in both the semi-final and final,” Sarah said. “But once we had got into the games we were fine.”

A further podium position for Sarah in Motherwell came via her silver medal in tandem with Matthew Grimley – returning to action after a recent injury scare – in the mixed doubles.

They ran top seeds Adam Pringle and Rachel Andrew extremely close in the final, eventually going down 18-21, 21-18, 18-21.

“Matthew excelled himself in the mixed doubles,” Sarah said. “He had played singles, doubles and mixed in Motherwell and had a lot of tough games.

“He struggled with cramp in his legs towards the end.

“I think that affected us but it wasn’t the reason we didn’t win. It was because the other pair were better. They practice together and know what they are doing while we hadn’t played together for a while.

Sarah, who will play her final junior tournament at the World Junior Championships in Canada from November 5, thanks her sponsors Duncan’s Garage, Bute Fabrics and Fraser Gillies.