Mark and Steven favourites in Port Bannatyne Winter League

Highlight of round three of the Port Bannatyne Golf Club Winter League was Colin Renfrew’s win over captain Hector Whitelaw and Alan Stewart as he substituted alone for Calum McPhail and Pete Barnett.

He will now be the first person to be phoned when one member of a partnership is unavailable!

Week 3 results: McPhail & Barnett (Renfrew) bt Whitelaw & Stewart 1 up; M & Rod Leitch bt Manvell & Ivory 4&2; Jamieson and Black bt Dunn & Lintermans 3&2; Crichton and Greenshields bt M & S Dunn 5&4; McKirdy & Whitelaw bt McIntyre & Thom 2&1.

Early favourites to at least qualify for the knockout stages are the new pairing of Mark Crichton and Steven Greenshields (pictured above), who have more than twice the number of points as any opponent as they lead League A. League B is altogether tighter with several pairings still vying for knockout qualification. League positions after week 3: League A – Crichton/Greenshields 8pts, M & R Leitch 4pts, Manvell/Ivory 4pts, M & S Dunn 3pts, Dunn/Marshall 2pts, Standaloft/Kilpatrick 1pt; League B – Jamieson/Black 7pts, Dunn/Lintermans 7pts, R & J Leitch 6pts, McKirdy/Whitelaw 5pts, Whitelaw/Stewart 4pts, McPhail/Barnett 4pts, McIntyre/Thom 2pts.