League win caps outstanding year for Rothesay Golf Club

On Sunday at Gourock Golf Club, Rothesay Golf Club won the Firth of Clyde league flag.

This rounded off a fantastic year for Rothesay.

Previously the club had won the Firth of Clyde five-man team trophy and added the Wee Trophy in September.

To have all three trophies in the Rothesay clubhouse is quite an achievement and club representatives don’t believe it has been done by any club before.

Added to these victories, 2018 has also seen the senior team win the Isle of Bute Seniors league for the McMillan quaich for an incredible third year in a row.

This has been a fantastic year for the club and all players involved should be congratulated.