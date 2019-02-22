Four Port Bannatyne pairs advance to Rothesay Motor Services semi-finals

A miserable early morning of cold and rain gave way to sunshine on the Port Bannatyne Golf Club course last weekend as four pairs emerged to contest the semi-finals of Rothesay Motor Services Winter League.

With no substitutes permitted in the knockout stages, other commitments by their partners meant some players had to fight a lone battle.

One such was Hector Whitelaw who, fresh from the heady heights of last week, found the combination of Donald Standaloft and David Kilpatrick too demanding a task, succumbing by 9&8.

Conversely a place in the semi-finals is a singular achievement for David Kilpatrick, after many years away from golf in shinty management and now only two games away from a winning comeback.

The quarter-final results were: Crichton & Greenshields bt F. Lintermans 3&2; Standaloft & Kilpatrick bt H.Whitelaw 9&8; Ivory & Manvell bt McKirdy & Whitelaw 7&6; Black & Jamieson bt Marshall & Dunn 3&2. Other results were R & J Leitch bt S & M Dunn 5&4; Renfrew & Bicker bt R & M Leitch 5&3; Thom & McIntyre halved with Standaloft & McArthur.

This Sunday at Port Bannatyne Golf Club brings the February Medal, with the usual ballot times.