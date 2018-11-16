Significant Brandane input at Morton remembrance day

Saturday’s pre-match remembrance ceremony at Cappielow Park, the home of Greenock Morton Football Club, boasted a significant Brandane input.

Army Cadets from Inverclyde were joined by a contingent from Bute Army Cadets under the leadership of S/Sgt Paul McIntyre for the Morton v Alloa Athletic Championship encounter.

The Army Cadets and Greenock Air Training Corps formed an honour guard on the pitch and undertook a poppy selling exercise on the day.

Bute was well represented at the ground with Ton club captain Jim McAlister and stadium director John Malcolm both Brandanes and former pupils of Rothesay Academy, although a generation apart.

The boys were thrilled to be invited onto the park pre match to meet Jim who took time out from his warm up routine to speak with the Rothesay contingent and pose for a picture.

McAlister said: “Leading the team out through the uniformed guard of honour was a proud experience.

“John and I were delighted to welcome the Bute lads to Cappielow and their presence certainly made the occasion extra special for us both.”

Malcolm added: “To have the Rothesay Army Cadets with us at Cappielow for the ceremony was fantastic.

“They are a credit to their parents and to the island.

“They were polite, well drilled, and their turnout was flawless. We look forward to welcoming them again in the future.”

McAlister is the son of James and Fiona McAlister of the Isle of Bute’s Bruchag Farm.

The skipper is in his second spell with Morton, having originally played for the club between 2002 and 2010 making 272 appearances before spells with Hamilton, Dundee, and Blackpool returning to Morton at the start of this season.

Meanwhile, Malcolm is the son of the late Tommy and May Malcolm and grew up in Foley Road, Rothesay.

John left the island in 1975 to follow a career in the police.

He retired from the police as an inspector in 2005.

He previously worked for Rangers before joining Morton three years ago, and was this year invited onto the board at Cappielow.

Although the Morton stalwarts were delighted to be backed by their Brandane visitors, there was misery for them after the action got underway.

Alloa secured a 2-0 victory thanks to penalty goals by Trouten and Flannigan.