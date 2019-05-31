Rothesay-born Jane helping fly flag for Scotland at Women’s World Cup

Rothesay-born footballer Jane Ross is gearing up for the biggest competition of her life – the World Cup – which starts next week.

West Ham striker Jane (29, right) is in Shelley Kerr’s Scotland squad which will line up in France, when they contest Group D with England, Argentina and Japan.

She played the first half of a warm-up match against Jamaica at Hampden Park on Tuesday, which was attended by a bumper crowd of 18,555, a record for a home women’s Scotland international.

Shelley Kerr’s side were made to work hard by Jamaica, who will be the lowest-ranked side in France.

Khadija Shaw fired the visitors into the lead before equally fine finishes from Erin Cuthbert and Caroline Weir gave Scotland a half-time advantage.

Sophie Howard allowed Shaw a second but made up for her error with the winner.

Scotland head into their opening group game at the finals, against England on 9 June, on the back of an unbeaten five-game run.

It was a first defeat in seven for Jamaica, ranked 33 places below Scotland in 53rd, but Shaw in particular showed they could cause problems to group opponents Australia, Italy and Brazil.

In front of a crowd four times bigger than the previous record for a home women’s international, the side known as the Reggae Girlz were intent on being party poopers as they prepare for their own World Cup debut.

But Ross and her mates prevailed in the end, keeping them in good spirits ahead of a World Cup group campaign which will begin with a mouthwatering clash against England on Sunday, June 9.

Six groups each containing four countries will initially take to the field in France, with Scotland’s matches taking place in Nice, Rennes and Paris.

The winners and runners-up in each group, along with the four best third placed sides, will go through to the last 16 knockout stages.

The tournament, which starts on Friday, June 7, will culminate with the final in Lyon on Sunday, July 7.

Tuesday night’s crowd beat the previous record of 4098.