Ferry good wishes for Scotland World Cup star Jane Ross

Scotland striker Jane Ross has been declared ship shape for next week’s World Cup by the UK’s biggest ferry operator CalMac.

Jane (29) from Rothesay, is set to head off to France as part of the Scotland women’s squad for the World Cup taking place between June 7 and July 7.

As a young woman Jane was a regular passenger with CalMac as she headed to training with her teams Paisley Saints and then Glasgow City on the mainland.

Since then her career has soared with a successful spell at Manchester City and now West Ham United in London.

But the biggest game of her career will come this Sunday when Scotland face England in their opening Group D match of the tournament in Nice which kicks off at 5pm.

Following on from the match against England on Sunday, Scotland Women will face Japan and Argentina in their other two Group Stage matches.

Jane on the pier at Rothesay with the MV Bute in the background.''''Photograph by Martin Shields .

The Japan game will take place on Friday, June 14, with a 2pm kick-off in Rennes while the match with Argentina, their final game of the Group Stage, will be on Wednesday, June 19, in Paris with an 8pm kick-off.

The glamour of playing in women’s football’s biggest tournament comes almost three decades after Jane’s upbringing on Bute, where she attended local coaching clinics.

She began her career at youth level with Paisley Saints Ladies

By the age of 16, she had already been called into the Scotland women’s under-19 squad.

In June 2006, she joined Glasgow City, where she won six Scottish Women’s Premier League titles, three Scottish Cups and three League Cups.

She also helped the club reach the last 16 of the UEFA Women’s Champions League in the 2011–12 campaign.

At the end of the 2012 season, Ross had a trial period in Denmark with earlier Champions League opponents Fortuna Hjørring, before heading for further trials with several clubs in Sweden.

She agreed a professional contract with Vittsjö GIK at the end of December 2012, joining fellow Scotland international Ifeoma Dieke at the club.

Ross scored on her debut for Vittsjö in a pre-season friendly match against Danish side B93/HIK/Skjold in February 2013.

After 11 goals in her debut season, Ross was linked with a transfer to English FA WSL club Arsenal Ladies.

Both Ross and Dieke extended their contracts with Vittsjö for another season in December 2013. Ross left Vittsjö after the 2015 season, having scored 51 goals in 82 appearances for the club.

She signed a two-year contract with Manchester City in November 2015.

She left Manchester City after the 2017–18 season, having scored a total of 25 goals in 61 games across all competitions for the club.

On July 9, 2018, Ross signed with West Ham United.

Ross won her first full international cap for Scotland against England in March 2009, and scored her first international goal in August the same year against Denmark.

She made her 50th international appearance against the Netherlands in the 2013 Cyprus Cup tournament.