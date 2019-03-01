Ewing wins latest round at Rothesay GC to go joint top in overall standings

In this week’s Saturday singles league at Rothesay Golf Club, sponsored by Greg Fisher of R McIntyre (butchers), Jimmy Ewing won with 30 points and the runner-up was Neil Ritchie with 29.

Jimmy is now tied for the lead overall with Billy McFarlane on 231 for their eight counting scores. In third place on 228 is Neil Ritchie.

Meanwhile, in the pairs league on Sunday the best score of 32 points came from Gordon (lucky) Shaw and Mike (the birdman)Dodds.

Runners-up were Willie Glen and Davie Cameron with 31 points.

Neil Ritchie got the only two when he eagled the 15th.

Ron Cuthbertson and Bobby Liddell still hold the overall lead on 262, with Michael Murty and Ivan Cowie second on 255.

Stuart Brady and Richard Murphy are third on 250, Craig McFarlane and Allan Smith fourth on 248 and Jimmy Crawford and Gary Steele fifth on 245.

In sixth are Davie Cameron and Willie Glen on 244, with the Charker brothers Hughie and Craig seventh on 243.

In equal eighth on 242 are Jimmy Ewing and Bob McKechnie and Angus Murray and Jason MacKay. with Ewan McTaggart and Nicky Simmons ninth and Tommy Duncan and Jim McClean 10th.