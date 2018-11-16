Bute Pony Club winners receive prizes at annual awards

Bute Pony and Riding Club’s annual prizegiving was on October 27 at Bute Shinty Club.

Pictured are, back row: Leigha McMillan, Rachael Dunn, Olivia Whitelaw, Lauren McMillan, Gillian Morrison, Andrew Hamilton, Abigail Brooks, Chloe Robertson, Kirsty Ewing, Kiera Seath, Kimberly Boyle, Jolene McNeil; front row: Erin Ralston, Sophie McFarlane, Louise Ralston, Mya Zavaroni, Daisy Robertson.

Thanks to Andrew Wilson for presenting trophies, Bute Shinty Club for hall and all members, sponsors, judges, stewards and instructors for their help and support this season. Without you all, the club could not keep going.

The AGM is on Monday, December 3 at 7.30pm in Mill Cottage Hall. Please come along. See Digest for full list of 2018 winners.