Bute on verge of title triumph and National League position

Bute Shinty Club face an anxious wait to see if they have done enough to be crowned this season’s Marine Harvest South Division 1 champions.

Bute, who won their final league match 4-1 at Taynuilt on Saturday, will finish top if rivals Lochside Rovers don’t beat Inveraray by at least six goals away from home this Saturday.

Bute player/co-manager John McCallum told the Buteman: “We’ve got two points more than Lochside and a goal difference that’s five goals superior.

“So they can only finish level on points with us but beat us on goal difference.

“Inveraray are local rivals for Lochside and won’t want to get beaten.

“The pitches are heavy at this time of year, so it is not easy to get goals.

“We will need to see how Lochside perform on Saturday.

“I would say Lochside are slight favourites to win the league, as they have the job in their own hands.

“Inveraray are more in the lower end of the league, while Lochside have been near the top all season.”

Bute’s success this season has owed a lot to fellow player/co-manager Iain McDonald, their top scorer this season, who netted all four goals in the win over Taynuilt.

John added: “It was a good team performance on Saturday but John is always at the sharp end, finishing off a lot of the moves we have had.

“We have maybe been a bit over-reliant on him. If he is not scoring, other forwards are not getting the goals they should be.

“Moving into next season, the focus will be on getting some of the other forwards to score.”

Should Bute be crowned champions this Saturday, they will also seal promotion to a higher division.

John said: “We want to get up to the National League for next season.

“It will be a big step up ability wise and there will be a lot more travelling, as we’ll be going to places like Skye and Inverness.

“At least we have won a couple of cup games against the bigger teams this season, so we know we can compete with them.”

Bute Shinty Club has now officially entered the off season, with the next campaign running from March to October next year.

Be sure to get your copy of next week’s Buteman, when we speak to John again to analyse the fallout from whether or not Bute Shinty Club become Marine Harvest South Division 1 champions this season.