Bute Golf Club: Taxi driver Leighton clocks up third place to maintain his overall lead!

Leighton Thomas continues to hold pole position in the race for the McArthur Cup in Bute Golf Club’s Winter League tournament.

The Stableford competition moves into its final month on Saturday with front-runner Thomas, who is defending the title, almost out of sight of his nearest challengers.

The Rothesay taxi driver is on cruise control, a massive 22 points ahead at the top of the table, with his tally of 313 points from eight counting scores.

However in last Saturday’s round of the tournament Thomas (handicap 7) had to settle for third place on 36 points, three behind winner David Bryden (13) on 39 points.

Graham McArthur (8) finished with a flourish with a birdie at the 18th hole for 38 points and second place.

Other leading scorers were Robert McKirdy (6) 35 points, with Richie Smith (19) and John Kernaghan (15) on 33 points apiece.

Following cancellations because of weather conditions only five players have now completed eight scoring rounds led by Thomas on 313.

Jim Thom is in second spot on 291 with Bryden 290, Kernaghan 289 and Steve Smith 264. Ted McDonald, who has scored three times with 40 points or better, leads a group of five with seven rounds completed.

The others are Stuart Wilson 249, Graham McArthur 248, Robert McKirdy 243, and Alex Nixon 254.

And with five rounds still to be played there could be opportunities to catch the runaway leader.

The competition, sponsored by Stephen Thomas of Optimize Financial Solutions, Ltd., continues on Saturday with the usual 8.30am ballot at the clubhouse.

Weather permitting, the series of midweek nine-hole Stableford competitions will resume next Wednesday when players should make their own arrangements.