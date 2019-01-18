Bute Golf Club: Leighton’s excellent score defies high winds at Bute

Bute Golf Club title holder Leighton Thomas continued his defence of the McArthur Cup with another powerful performance last weekend in the latest round of Bute Golf Glub’s Winter League on Saturday.

The big-hitting seven-handicapper finished in first place with an excellent score of 40 points on a day when high winds swept the exposed Kingarth links.

Thomas finished strongly with birdies at the 16th and 18th holes for a back-nine score of 35 shots which also gave him the best scratch return on three-over-par 71.

There was also another solid round from John Kernaghan (handicap 15) who mastered the conditions well to achieve a score of 38 points which secured runner-up spot.

Jim Thom (11) maintained his good form from the previous week, particularly over the latter stages of his round which included birdies at the 10th, 12th and 18th holes for a total of 37 points.

His birdie at the 12th was the only two of the day.

Stuart Wilson (handicap 10), who also scored 37 points, is bidding to add the Winter League title to his successes in the Summer League where he has recorded a hat-trick of victories from 2016-2018.

The tournament, sponsored by Stephen Thomas of Optimize Financial Solutions, Ltd, continues on Saturday with the usual 8.30am ballot at the clubhouse while the next round in the series of mid-week Stableford competitions takes place next Wednesday.

