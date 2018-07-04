Bike Shed sponsoring Bute Shinty Club

Pictured is David Kilpatrick from the Bike Shed along with Bute Shinty Club first and second team players with new tracksuits kindly sponsored by the Bike Shed.

David has also sponsored kit bags in conjunction with Aidan Canavan of Bute Brew.

The club are indebted to their kind generosity and their sponsorship is most welcome.

This weekend Bute take on Premier League opposition and last year's finalists, Lovat, in the quarter-finals of the Camanachd Cup.

Bute have been progressing steadily this season and knocked out national league Beauly in the previous round.

Lovat will present a much sterner opposition however as they won the trophy as recently as 2015 and are flying high in the top league and in the semi-finals of the Macaulay Cup.

Bute will need to be at their absolute best to compete with Lovat in what will be their biggest game for a number of years.

Throw up is at 2.30pm at the Meadows.