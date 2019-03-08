£3000 surplus reported for season at Port Bannatyne GC

In an age when many golf clubs are suffering severe financial pressures, the members attending Port Bannaryne Golf Club’s AGM on Wednesday were heartened when treasurer Jim Thom reported a surplus of over £3000 for season 2018/19.

The improvement on last year’s figures was due to an increase in subscription income, regular use of the clubhouse for functions, plus generous sponsorship and grants.

In his review of the year, captain Hector Whitelaw paid tribute to the work, over many years, by greenkeeper John Marshall, who had just retired, and the support given to him by greens convener Graham Dunn.

The club looked forward to welcoming new greenskeeper Duncan Lyon in the coming weeks.

Match secretary Donald Standaloft reported that there had been 26 different winners of competitions throughout the year and presented a comprehensive fixture list for the coming season.

Extra pressure would be exerted on all match play competitors to play their ties by the deadline.

The club was grateful for the support of several generous sponsors for its varied competitions.

The meeting passed the fee structure as proposed by the committee, involving a 4.5 per cent increase for most categories.

This was due in part to the £3.25/person increase in the annual levy to the SGU.

Captain Hector Whitelaw continues for a second year in office, with a largely unchanged committee.

Sam Jamieson comes in as Vice-Captain, while continuing with his current successful role as clubhouse convener.

Meanwhile, with all four of Port Bannatyne GC Winter League’s semi-finalists consisting of relatively new pairings there was always going to be a new winner this year.

That will now be either Donald Standaloft and Davie Kilpatrick or Mark Crichton and Steven Greenshields, emphatic winners of Sunday’s semi-finals.

Semi-final results were: Crichton & Greenshields bt Manvell & Ivory 7&5, Standaloft & Kilpatrick bt Black and Jamieson 5&4

Finals day on Sunday, March 24 will leave the rest of the field fighting for final places and the wooden spoons, with lots of prizes to be won on the day.