Youth Parliament falls victim to ‘Beast from the East’

Argyll and Bute MSYP Jamie Murray.

It has been a fairly quiet month with the unfortunate cancellation of the Scottish Youth Parliaments 65th national sitting that was scheduled to take place across the first weekend in March.

A lot of work and preparation go into these events by MSYPs and Scottish Youth Parliament (SYP) staff members alike, and with the annual SYP awards dinner due to take place in Saltcoats over the weekend, it was a real shame that the ‘Beast from the East’ sealed our fate and forced our hand in having to call it off. Safety of our members is paramount and it was the correct decision to take.

I mentioned last month that I will be attending the Commonwealth Youth Forum (CYF) in London during April of this year.

I am immensely excited to be continuing my work as a Commonwealth Youth Parliamentarian and there isn’t a better place to continue it than at the CYF where I will be working alongside many young people from across the Commonwealth.

I want to raise the profile of the Scottish Youth Parliament during my time in London. In addition to that, I look forward to meeting new people and making new cross-cultural connections, discussing society and politics in Britain and the Commonwealth and how it can impact on young peoples views and aspirations for the future. I greatly enjoy working with like-minded young people who are working to represent their constituents on the issues that affect them dearly. I have always remained passionate about ensuring all young people are empowered.

With over one billion young people making up the Commonwealth population, I see the chance to form a collective Commonwealth message to pass on to our heads of government as a massive opportunity to better the lives of young people by ensuring their voices are being heard loud and clear.

I am very much looking ahead to the opportunity to influence decision makers and ensuring that young people have a voice in discussions on the future of the Commonwealth.

In addition to preparing for the CYF, I will be working closely with my fellow MSYP Ailie Stewart who is hard at work establishing an Argyll and Bute wide LGBTI+ group for young people, something I believe in fully and hope to help make a reality in the very near future.

I will also be writing to our local politicians Michael Russell MSP and Brendan O’Hara MP in the hope to set up a meeting where I can catch them both up of the work of the Scottish Youth Parliament and the concerns and opinions of the young people of Argyll & Bute.

For updates on my work as your MSYP please email me at jamie.murray.msyp@sypmail.org.uk or contact me on my Facebook and Twitter @JamieMurrayMSYP or visit my website: http://www.jamieamurray.com.

•Former Rothesay Academy pupil Jamie Murray was elected as one of two members of the Scottish Youth Parliament for Argyll and Bute in June 2015. And he has represented the region since then, regularly taking part in debates with his fellow MSYPs.