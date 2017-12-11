Your thoughts needed on CalMac and train issues

After a presentation by Simon Richmond of Caledonian MacBrayne at the Bute Community Council last month, the ferry company has proposed four fixes for transport issues.

The ‘three minute rule’ at Wemyss Bay will be lifted, and the gate for foot passengers will be closed at departure time for commuter services from Wemyss Bay; 08:45am, 16:45am,17:30am and 18:15am.

Ferries will wait five minutes for late arriving trains before the gate is closed.

The car ramp and passenger gates will be closed at the same time ‘within reason’.

Vehicles will be loaded as early as possible.