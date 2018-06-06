Young refugees to hold event

Young people from the Scottish Guardianship Service are celebrating Scotland’s Year of Young People and Refugee Festival Scotland with an event on Bute later this month.

The service supports unaccompanied asylum-seeking and trafficked children and young people. All of the refugee children and victims of trafficking that it supports have arrived in the country without their parents.

The event, on June 23 between 2pm and 5pm, at the 292 Club in Rothesay, will showcase the talent, diversity and creativity of this new generation of Scots.

It will include a fashion show featuring clothes designed along traditional lines, music from different lands, and there will be free food with dishes to tempt you from Vietnam, Kurdistan and Syria.

The event has been organised by the young people themselves. A committee of six are leading the event –Florida Demiraj from Albania, Mohamad Khalil from Syria, Ruwayda Haroub from Somalia, Musa Yousif from Sudan, Hermon Andemeskel from Eritrea and Tinh Quang Dang from Vietnam.

One of the aims of the event, funded by Create 18 and Young Start, is to show that young people from all over the world share the same hopes and aspirations and have common interests in food, fashion and music.

Ruwayda Haroub said: “I’ve enjoyed working on this event and am very excited for it to happen. I look forward to meeting people on the Isle of Bute and being able to show my traditional outfit at the fashion show.”