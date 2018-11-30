Young Bute musicians on song

The Rotary Club of Rothesay held its annual Young Musician Competition at Rothesay Joint Campus last Thursday (November 22).

The performances were enjoyed by an appreciative audience and more than £180 for good causes was raised from the evening.

The vocal section prize was won by Emma Flanagan and the instrumental section award by Elizabeth Harley.

The picture above shows (left to right): Rotary Club of Rothesay president Jim Findlay, Ben Wallace, Elizabeth Harley (instrumental winner), Freya Kennedy-Boyle, Rotarian Dan Edgar, Beth Swan (who sang during the adjudication), Emma Flanagan (winning vocalist), Dr Susan Weir (accompanist), Michaela MacDuffie and Baileigh McIntyre.