Writer heading to the library for Book Week Scotland event

Scottish Book Trust will deliver events and activities during Book Week Scotland 2018, which runs from November 19 to 25.

On November 22, from 7-9pm, Rothesay Library will host one of these events.

Michael J Malone will talk about his career to date, perform poetry, and discuss the various issues he has written about in his 10 books so far.

He will also read from and discuss his latest novel, After He Died, a psychological thriller set in Glasgow and Argyllshire that tackles themes of grief and social exclusion.

Tickets are free, but should be booked by telephone 01700 503 266, or online, https://bookweekscotlandevents.com/events/healthy-mind-body-and-soul-1e5f4104-31fb-41bc-a9f6-0dbc8ab0e9a2 or