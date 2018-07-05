Work set to begin at ferry terminal

Work to protect the long-term integrity of the quay wall at Rothesay Ferry Terminal is due to begin this summer.

An £833,000 contract has been awarded to contractor Lochshell Engineering for the project, which will see a series of protective screens installed. The work will mostly be carried out overnight to minimise disruption to ferry services. Site works will begin on August 27 and will be completed by November 7.

Councillor Ellen Morton, depute policy lead for roads and amenity services, said: “This work represents a large investment in securing the future of Rothesay Ferry Terminal for generations to come.

“In the short-term there will be some changes to ferry services, but we have done everything we can to minimise this, including by having the work carried out at night.

“Rothesay relies on the terminal and this vital work will ensure it can continue to support the lives of residents and businesses, as well as serving the tourist industry.”

The nature of the work means it will be necessary for CalMac to run a slightly amended timetable during the works.

The amended timetable during the works can be viewed online at https://www.calmac.co.uk/service-changes/rothesayquay