Winter Gardens Discovery in Rothesay looking pretty in pink

Local photographer Iain Cochrane has kindly provided us with these photos of the recently renovated Winter Gardens Discovery Centre in Rothesay.

Significant external repair work costing over £500,000 was carried out at the Category A-Listed building, including replacement of roof coverings, overhaul of windows and installation of new light fittings. Additionally, metal panels and fixtures were replaced and the exterior of the building freshly decorated.

The work, totalling £510,000, was funded by VisitScotland as owners of the building and a £200,000 grant from the Rothesay Townscape Heritage (TH) programme.