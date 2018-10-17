Wild West fundraiser for Bute Island Radio

Bute Island Radio recently held a Wild West fundraising disco at the 292 Club, Rothesay, as it continues to raise vital funds to keep the station going.

Around 60 people turned out in Wild West clothes and danced the night away to country and western music for the cause.

Bute Island Radio presenter Chris Cobain explained why this latest fundraiser was given a wild west theme.

He said: “Probably because we have exhausted everything else!

“This is the seventh event we have held in the last 12 months. We’ve had 70s, 80s, 90s, naughties, soul nights.

“So this was just one in a succession of events.

“It was a really good night. We raised a few quid.

“These events are essential. All the fundraising we do is.

“Nobody at the station gets paid. We have 40 plus members working for nothing. All volunteers.

“We have to pay for running costs in excess of £900 a month.”